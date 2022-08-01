Jackson Area Transportation Authority is seeking a millage renewal to keep their buses rolling

JACKSON, Mich. — The Jackson Area Transportation Authority is asking voters to approve a five-year millage for the purpose of public transportation.

If voters say yes, this would be a renewal of its current operating millage. It would pay for general operating funds to provide public transportation for the city and the outskirts of Jackson.

Jackson Area Transportation Authority Executive Director Michael Brown says they are going to be praying hard and crossing their fingers that voters will continue to support their services.

“You wouldn’t believe the amount of seniors, the amount of disabled people that ride just for basic essential needs, doctor appointments for sure,” he said. “Our dialysis patients, our care homes that use us on a regular basis weekly. It’s extremely important that we keep the buses rolling.”

JATA gets about 1,900 to 2,000 riders a month for both their fixed routes and Reserve-A-Ride services.

If approved, Brown says this will generate around $550,000 per year over the life of the millage.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook