Jackson Area Transportation Authority hosts job fair to fill vacancies impacting bus service

JACKSON, Mich — Jackson Area Transportation Authority (JATA) hosted a job fair on Monday at the Jackson YMCA.



The aim: solving staff shortages, it says, have been impacting service.

JATA says it has openings for drivers, mechanics, and a dispatcher.

Daily JATA service reductions continue, according to the organization's social media feed.

I'm here with James Garner, who's the Director of Human Resources there, and, James, what are you looking for?

"We are looking for qualified bus drivers as well as mechanics. We just had a position open up with a full-time dispatcher, as well," says Garner.

We previously showed you the route cancellations and service reductions that, in many cases, are doubling the time JATA riders have to wait for a bus — and the disruption this is causing to their daily lives.

A glance at JATA's Facebook feed shows that almost daily route reductions continue.

I asked Garner what the hiring challenges are. He mentions license requirements...

"We have essentially four positions open, but three of them need the CDL license," he says.

"CDL" is a commercial driver's license for large vehicles and vehicles with more than 15 passengers. JATA says it will support and reimburse training for needed certifications of those otherwise qualified to fill those positions.

In addition to that…

"Marijuana is legal in Jackson," notes Garner.

He says JATA has a zero-tolerance policy and tests for driver marijuana use. But:

"That's one of the things some people, you know, can't deal with is the random draws that we do have."

More than 20 organizations participated in the JATA job fair. Executive Director Mike Brown said the goal was:

"Not only JATA — people for jobs for JATA — but for the whole entire community — for the City of Jackson, period. If they're working anywhere, it's going to make our community better."

Brown told me he was happy with the turnout and that by midday, one employer he had talked to had received at least ten applications.

