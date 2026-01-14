Jackson area schools navigate varying phone policies as state debate continues

Two recent high school graduates are sharing their experiences with phone restrictions in classrooms as schools across Jackson continue to navigate policies around mobile devices.

C'aja and Addie graduated high school last year during a time when the phones-in-class debate gained significant attention. C'aja's school implemented phone pouches as a solution to reduce distractions, though the results were mixed.

"For my high school, they ended up coming up with phone pouches," C'aja said. "Because definitely in class sometimes students would try to hide their phone under their desk and try to be sneaky and stuff like that. And also because they thought it would help us better focus in class."

Currently, without a state law in place, every school can create their own policies regarding phones in schools. Jackson area districts have taken varying approaches to the issue.

Michigan Center Superintendent Brady Cook said they don't allow cell phones for grades K-8. For high school students, phone use is optional per teacher discretion, though most teachers don't allow them.

According to the Jackson Public School website, phones are permitted before or after school and during lunch. However, during instructional time, devices must be off and stored in a locker or backpack.

Northwest Community Schools also requires phones to be off and away during class but allows use during lunch and passing periods, according to their website.

While any new law won't impact C'aja and Addie, both have firsthand experience with phone policies in classrooms. Addie pointed out potential loopholes in phone restrictions.

"I see where they're coming from, but then also it still didn't work because people have iPads, MacBooks," Addie said. "Like I was still texting and calling people on my iPad and MacBook."

C'aja had a different perspective on the phone restrictions.

"I was one of the students who liked to focus in class a little bit more, and who didn't mind not being on my phone or didn't always want to be on it," C'aja said.

