Jackson-area firefighters helped bundle up children at local schools Tuesday

Posted at 11:27 AM, Dec 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-20 11:27:27-05

JACKSON, Mich. — Tuesday morning, firefighters from the city of Jackson and Summit Township donated coats to local children at Hunt Elementary School.

The firefighters fundraised to buy more than 100 coats to provide for kids in need.

The Exchange Club of Jackson was also at Hunt Elementary School and donated hat and gloves to the children.

Firefighters will also donate coats to children at Townsend Elementary School in Vandercook Lake.

This is the third year Jackson firefighters have done coat donations.

Fire crews work with school districts to see which children could use winter apparel.

