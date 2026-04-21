Pot for Potholes: Jackson uses new statewide marijuana tax to fix city roads

The City of Jackson recently announced the "Pot for Potholes" initiative, an allocation of $250,000 toward fixing roads in the city.

City of Jackson is using $250,000 in marijuana taxes to fix city roads.

Specific roads will be chosen once state funds arrive.

A local dispensary owner worries the tax will hurt future sales.

With a 24% wholesale tax on the sale of marijuana now in place statewide, city leaders say a portion of that revenue must go back to municipalities to help fix the roads. No other taxes will be raised in this program.

City leaders do not know which roads will be fixed just yet.

Jackson uses marijuana tax to fund city road repairs

"Until we get a check from the state and that is cashed, we won’t be able to earmark those dollars. We’re gonna use those funds as best we can and spread them as far as we can," Christina Crouch said.

Five Point Farms owner Joe Cranmore is seeing momentum build at his local dispensary business.

"So we actually had our best month last month. A small increase over the previous months," Cranmore said.

But more money coming in means more money going out. I asked Cranmore for his take on the "Pot for Potholes" initiative.

"I actually think that’s great the city of Jackson is going to do that. If they’re getting the money then yeah, that’s a great way to spend it. The problem is how they’re getting the money, through the new wholesale tax," Cranmore said.

Cranmore worries the tax will have an impact on sales and road repairs down the line.

"Talking to customers, everybody is now looking at now growing at home, going back to their caregivers," Cranmore said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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