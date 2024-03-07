"It's a dream come true." One business owner's plan to open a gym within Jackson's MLK Corridor

Video shows a vacant laundromat on the corner of Euclid and Woodbridge, soon to be the brick and mortar location for MPower Fitness.

Mario Selby was one of five business owners to receive $50,000 in grant funding by the MLK Corridor Improvement Authority.

He hopes to open his gym this June.

An old laundromat that sits at the corner of Woodbridge and Euclid is more than just a vacant building. It's a dream. That dream is for fitness coach Mario Selby to turn it into a gym: MPower Fitness. Selby feels that a gym on the south side would greatly benefit the youth in the area, because they haven't had a gym that they feel comfortable.

Selby was one of five business owners within the MLK Corridor to receive a grant to help open his business and revitalize the south side, through economic growth. He specializes in training young athletes, while also helping clients reach personal strength and weight loss goals. Client, Harmeet Singh, I've trained with Mario in the past. This is going to be an environment totally controlled by him, so the outcome is going to be so much greater."

To Selby , this space is so much more than the bones of a future gym. It's a dream come to life. "I really have had tremendous support from the City of Jackson, and specifically, the MLK Corridor. They really helped out a lot." Selby hopes to open his gym's doors in June.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook