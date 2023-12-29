Five Jackson businesses awarded $50,000 each in efforts to revitalize Jackson's south side

The MLK Corridor Improvement Authority awarded $50,000 each in entrepreneurial grant funds to five business owners.

The recipients are: M Power Fitness, Jack's Take Out, Hampton's Place, Mikey's Barbershop, and Pryor's BBQ.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Thursday evening, the MLK Corridor Improvement Authority awarded $50,000 each in entrepreneurial grant funds to five businesses, so that they can open their business within the Martin Luther King Corridor.

The entrepreneurial grant funds are part of the City's MLK Corridor Improvement Authority efforts to drive economic growth and revitalizing the area along MLK Drive and Prospect Street.

The next tranche of grant applications will begin February 1st, where even more businesses will have the opportunity to contribute to economic development on the south side.

