Interfaith Shelter starts construction of new 17,000-square-foot facility to give local families support

The Interfaith Shelter is constructing a new 17,000-square-foot family shelter on site to provide more privacy and support for families in need.

Construction has started for a new Family Shelter as part of the Jackson Interfaith Shelter.

The building will include at least 18 units, classrooms, and communal kitchen.

The estimated time for completion of the new shelter will be between 12 to 14 months.

The new building will feature at least 18 rooms for families, a living room space, classrooms, a play area for kids, and a communal kitchen for families to prepare their own meals.

"The nice thing with this space is everybody has their own private room no matter how big their family is," Steve Castle said. 810-931-5514

Jackson Interfaith Shelter building new 17,000-square-foot family facility

Castle, the executive director, told me the need for the new building came from utilizing the current space at the shelter effectively.

"It just became more and more clear to make things functional and best for families to be able to thrive," Castle said.

"This just gives us the ability give families the privacy they deserve, and we’re excited to be able to do it," Castle said.

Castle said the process came together quickly and community support has been amazing.

The new facility will be a benefit to the organization and the people it serves, including Randall Tolliver. Tolliver currently stays at the Interfaith Shelter with his wife, his 5-year-old son, and his 1-year-old daughter. He is fighting to get his family back on its feet.

"The goal for me and my family is to get us back up on our feet again from everything we’ve already trialed and went through," Randall Tolliver said.

In just a few months at the shelter, Tolliver told me he has already seen success.

"You’re actually getting the love and support that you need to better your family," Tolliver said.

Tolliver believes the new facility will be a major benefit.

"It would be better for families. They’d be able to focus more on being able to care for the ones that they love around them, and not be caught up in the mixture of everything else," Tolliver said.

Castle told me the estimated time for completion of the new shelter will be between 12 to 14 months.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.