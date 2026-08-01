Inside Jackson's old prison walls, the Grand River Farmers Market is drawing bigger crowds and bigger sales

JACKSON, Mich. — The Grand River Farmers Market has a new home inside the walls of Jackson's old prison, and organizers say the move has transformed the weekly event.

The Grand River Farmers Market moved to Jackson's old prison complex in May.

Vendors report sales up to 40% higher than last year.

A farm stop and beer garden are coming soon.

JACKSON, Mich — The market relocated in May to the River and Rail Food Hub, and Grow Jackson Director Jacob Inosencio said the change has had a measurable impact on vendors and visitors alike.

"There's more space to sit, there's more space to gather, there's more space to come slow down and engage with the market, and vendors are telling us that their sales every week relative to what they would have been last year, are twenty, thirty, even sometimes forty percent higher," Inosencio said.

Grand River Farmers Market is thriving inside Jackson's old prison walls

More amenities, more vendors

Along with the new location, the market has added live music, community yoga, and additional vendors. Inosencio said further expansion is planned, including a seven-day-a-week farm stop and beer garden.

"Everything we carry is gonna be locally sourced from Michigan producers," Inosencio said. "Anything you can find in a grocery store that we can produce in Michigan, we're gonna carry here for the community to access."

Visitors take notice

Jackson native Jen Hundt, visiting with her family, said the growth inside the former prison walls caught her off guard.

"I mean, I didn't even really know that there was anything you could do back here," Hundt said.

Hundt said she made it a point to stop by the market during her visit and noted the community connections it offers.

"It's just awesome to hear people's story of how they started and why they come to stuff like this," she said.

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