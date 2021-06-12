Inmate dies from stab wounds during fight

JACKSON, Mich. — A prisoner in G. Robert Cotton Correctional Facility died from stab wounds after a fight broke out in the level four housing unit during the breakfast meal lines early Friday morning.

The fight involved more than a dozen inmates. Two prisoners were take to the hospital with stab wounds said Michigan Department of Corrections Public Information Officer Chris Gautz.

The prisoner who was pronounced dead at the hospital is 22 year-old Deandre Jackson.

The other inmate who was transported to the hospital was treated and returned to the facility.

Two staff members were also taken to the hospital and were treated and released for minor injuries. Both have returned to the facility.

The Michigan State Police are investigating the incident.

