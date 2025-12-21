In Jackson, looking back on three big topics from 2025

Matt Prysiazny summarizes the three biggest things that he covered in 2025.

Matt Prysiazny shares his three big topics from 2025

This includes the state of manufacturing in Jackson County when Vice President J.D. Vance visited Michigan, food sources during the uncertainty of food stamp benefits, and the surprising announcement of Jackson Mayor Daniel J. Mahoney that he would not be running for re-election.

Jackson neighborhood reporter goes over three big topics that he covered from 2025

These include the state of manufacturing, food sources during food stamp uncertainty, and an announcement from the Jackson mayor

Original stories can also be seen below

Check out the original stories below.

State of Manufacturing in Jackson County (September 17, 2025):

Jackson County manufacturers face dual crisis: economic pressures and severe workforce shortage

Food Sources During Food Stamp Uncertainty (October 23, 2025):

Jackson food pantries prepare for surge in demand as government shutdown pauses SNAP benefits

Jackson Mayor Daniel J. Mahoney Not Running for Re-election (October 15, 2025):

Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney announces he won't seek re-election after current term ends

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.