Human remains found in burned vehicle in Hillsdale County

JACKSON, Mich — Michigan State Police are investigating after human remains were discovered inside a burned vehicle in Somerset Township on Monday afternoon.

Troopers responded to a vehicle fire near Sandhill Road and Baker Road around 4:30 p.m. After firefighters extinguished the blaze, they found human remains inside the vehicle, according to an MSP post on social media.

The remains appear to be those of a woman, but positive identification has not been made yet, according to police.

Detectives from the Michigan State Police First District Special Investigation Section are leading the investigation. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Police are asking anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident or who has information related to the case to contact the MSP Jackson Post at 517-780-4580.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

