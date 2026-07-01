JACKSON, Mich. — As temperatures rise, a local humane society is reminding dog owners what to watch for and how to keep their pets safe in the heat.

Bring dogs inside or into shade during extreme heat.

Watch for excessive panting, weakness, and heavy drooling.

Avoid rapid cooling — it can also cause medical problems.

Evan Zigler of Cascades Humane Society said the first priority is getting dogs inside. If that is not possible, he said dogs need access to a shaded area.

How to keep your dog safe in extreme heat

Signs of heat distress

Zigler said owners should watch for excessive panting, weakness, and heavy drooling as signs that a dog may be struggling in the heat.

"It's not gonna be your standard drooling or standard panting that you would get from slight exercise," Zigler said. "It would be very excessive and you could see it."

Tips for outdoor time

Zigler said dogs still need to go outside even on the hottest days, but owners should keep them off pavement, take more breaks, and offer water that is room temperature rather than ice cold.

"So you don't want to go from like excessive heat to excessive cooling really fast, because that can also cause medical problems," Zigler said.

Jackson resident Jackie Hunt, who has owned dogs most of her life, said she sets up a mini water park for her dogs Houston and Rosco. She said she also takes them to the lake but avoids the sand on days that are especially sunny and hot.

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