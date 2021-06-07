Hot dogs, chips and a drink are being offered at a Jackson vaccine clinic this week

JACKSON, Mich. — The Jackson County Health Department is offering two vaccine options on Wednesday, June 9 with its partnership at the Jackson Drop-In Center, 330 W. Franklin Street. They will allow you to choose between the Pfizer or the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The Pfizer vaccine is a two-dose series for people 18-years-old and over and spaced 21-days apart.

The Johnson and Johnson vaccine is one dose for people 12-years-old and over.

Activities Recovery Empowerment (ARE, Inc.) is the parent company of the drop-in center located in the heart of a low-income Jackson neighborhood, according to its press release. CEO Ann Monroe said this is just another way to help the Jackson community.

"We are hoping to help our neighbors who might not have transportation to another vaccine site,” Monroe said.

People receiving the vaccine will also get a free hot dog, chips, and a drink.

"Our Drop-In staff will be grilling in the back yard for anyone who has been vaccinated," said Monroe.

If you haven’t been vaccinated, it will be $1 each for the hot dog and chips. Proceeds will go to the Jackson Drop-In Center, a mental health clinic free of charge to anyone with a mental health diagnosis.

A follow-up clinic is scheduled for Wednesday, June 30.

Data from the State of Michigan shows 46.8 percent of Jackson County completed the COVID immunization process. 53.8 percent have received at least one dose.

It is part of a larger trend locally and statewide to get more shots in arms as momentum has slowed down. As of June 4, 59.4 percent of Michigan residents have been fully vaccinated inching closer to the 70 percent threshold.

