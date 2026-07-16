Hot Air Jubilee: Jackson's 43rd annual balloon event takes flight this weekend

JACKSON, Mich. — The 43rd annual Hot Air Jubilee is coming to Jackson this weekend, and for at least two of its participants, the event is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream.

Jacqueline Austin serves as both production chair for the Hot Air Jubilee and crew chief for pilot Angela Madden — a partnership rooted in childhood.

"We kind of fell in love ballooning as kids and we always kind of dreamed of her being a pilot and me being her crew chief, and that's where we landed," Austin said.

Up, up and away: A look inside Jackson's 43rd annual Hot Air Jubilee

From the ground to the basket

Austin took this reporter behind the scenes of the work involved in getting a hot air balloon airborne. Madden, who described getting the flying bug early on, said the experience led her to pursue her license.

"It stung me, right? It was like a bug. I got the itch, and now I'm a licensed pilot," Madden said.

Madden said the jubilee carries significance beyond the local community.

"The rest of the ballooning world now knows Jackson, Michigan. And that is humungous!" Madden said.

Safety and community

Austin said temperatures and air quality are continuously monitored before scheduled flights to ensure safe flying conditions.

Austin also pointed to the community response as a highlight of the annual event.

"Just the joy in their face and the excitement of seeing this really... I mean, they're huge! I just love the amazement that comes with that," Austin said.

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