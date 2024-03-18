Horse and Buggy Crash in Jackson County

JACKSON, Mich. — A woman and two children are hurt after an SUV hit a horse and buggy in Jackson County.

Michigan State Police says the accident happened around 6 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Moscow Road and Hatch Road.

Police say a 16-year-old girl driving a Ford Escape was unable to stop in time and crashed into the back of a horse and buggy carrying 9 passengers.

A 32-year-old woman, a 10-year-old boy and 10-year-old girl who were passengers in the buggy were hurt and taken to Henry Ford Hospital,

The teenage driver of the SUV had minor injuries and was ticketed for failing to stop.

