Hold the phone: Jackson Police warns of suspicious caller

Posted at 9:23 AM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 09:23:21-04

JACKSON, Mich. — Jackson police are warning residents about a suspicious person calling people in the city.

On Monday, the department received information from multiple people of getting a phone call from a man calling himself Sergeant Pete or Officer Pete from the Jackson Police Department. During the phone call, the man would try to get personal information from the person on the line.

“As always, the public should never give personal identifying information over the telephone unless they are certain who they are speaking with,” Jackson Police Chief Elmer Hitt said.

