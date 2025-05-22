'His legacy lives on': Jackson County Sheriff's Department remembers Deputy Christopher Davis

JACKSON, Mich — "We just want no one to forget. He put his footprint into Jackson County. I think he should always be remembered," says Deputy Christopher Davis' brother, Matthew Davis. A footprint that was left behind nearly one year ago.



Video shows a dedication, hosted by the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, in honor of Deputy Christopher Davis.

Deputy Christopher Davis was tragically killed in an off-duty accident in May of last year.

Wednesday, his memory was honored by naming a room in the Chanter Road facility after Christopher.

"He stood for so many good things and he did so many wonderful things for our community in the short time that he was a deputy," says Jackson County Sheriff, Gary Schuette. "We want to make sure that that is never forgotten."

In May of 2024, Deputy Christopher Davis was tragically killed, off-duty, at the corner of Seymour and Mount Hope, in Grass Lake, while riding his motorcycle.

His brother, Matthew, explains, "It feels like, 'Wow, a year's already gone by,' but when it goes day-by-day, it feels like an eternity." Four of Christopher's brothers followed in his footsteps by also becoming sheriff's deputies, and they say he comes to mind often.

"Every single day," says Matthew. "When I put my vest on, or put my shirt on, and see that last name, it's almost like it's not mine. It reminds me of Chris." His brothers say Christopher paved the way for them to pursue a career in law enforcement. "I remember we were trying to find a way to get into law enforcement, and we didn't think it was possible. As soon as he came in, he started working here about a year ago, he paved the road for us to get in. We're going strong," Matthew shares.

That legacy goes beyond his brothers. On Wednesday, the sheriff's department dedicated the training room in the Chanter Road facility to Christopher. Schuette explains, "The importance of it wasn't so that we'd remember Chris. None of us will ever forget him and the impact he had on us, but it's more so that his legacy lives on."

Olivia Pageau Sheriff Gary Schuette holds a plaque, dedicating the training room at the Chanter Road facility to late sheriff's deputy, Christopher Davis.

"He was a family man," says another brother of Christopher's, Brandon Fagan. "The sheriff's department meant a lot to him. That's kind of where our loyalty comes from. Chris' locker is, fortunately, next to Matt's and mine. Every morning or every night that we get changed for work, he's right there."

