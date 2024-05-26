A Jackson County Sheriff's Deputy died after a weekend car accident

JACKSON, Mich. — A Jackson County Sheriff's Deputy is dead.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Christopher Davis died in an off-duty car accident Saturday afternoon.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Seymour Rd. and Mount Hope Rd. in Waterloo Township.

Davis was recently awarded the Sheriff's Office's highest honor, The Star of Valor, as well as the distinguished service medal for his actions in a homicide investigation in 2023.

Davis, a Michigan Center High School graduate, was a Jackson County native and had been serving the community at The Sheriff's Office since 2022.

