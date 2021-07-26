Watch
NeighborhoodsJackson - Hillsdale

Hillsdale woman dead after wrong-way collision on Interstate 94

Mark Wilson
Posted at 11:24 AM, Jul 26, 2021
JACKSON, Mich. — A Hillsdale woman is dead following a wrong-way crash on Interstate 94 in Jackson County.

Erica Kas was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened Saturday evening just before 8 p.m. at mile marker 135 on I-94 in Parma Township.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that a vehicle was westbound in the eastbound lanes and struck four vehicles,” Michigan State Police said.

Other people involved in the collision were taken to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital.

Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

