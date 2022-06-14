Hillsdale residents are being asked to conserve energy during excessive heat warning

HILLSDALE, Mich. — With the hottest temperatures of the year expected in mid-Michigan this week, the Hillsdale Board of Public Utilities is urging customers to reduce energy use during peak hours.

According to Hillsdale BPU Communications Coordinator Sam Fry, the board received notice that because of extreme heat, the Midcontinent Independent System Operator may hit its peak load for the entire year either Tuesday or Wednesday.

They say reducing consumption will save the Board of Public Utilities on capacity costs which, in turn, keeps rates low.

Hillsdale BPU is urging residents to set their thermostat to 78 degrees and to turn it off when not at home, to close the drapes or curtains, cool with fans, turn off and unplug unnecessary lights and electronics and use major appliances during the morning or late evening.

See related:



Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook