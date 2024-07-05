Hillsdale Neighbors Gather for Vigil to Honor Fallen Deputy William Butler

Neighbors gathered at the Hillsdale County Sheriff's Office Thursday evening for a candlelight vigil to pay tribute to fallen Deputy William Butler, Jr.

Video shows vigil, excerpts from remarks by friends and family.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Neighbors gathered in Hillsdale Thursday evening for a candlelight vigil to pay tribute to fallen Deputy William Butler, Jr.

The shock and pain still very raw…

“You always hear about officers being killed in the line of duty in other states and other cities. But I never thought in a hundred years anything would happen like this.”

And still hard for many to believe he’s really gone.

“He was my oldest cousin. I loved him to death. It is a very tragic loss for my family and I. It just breaks my heart because he was just the one person that you just wouldn’t think this would happen to.”

Gathering together for a candlelight vigil after bidding him farewell the day before — an opportunity less constrained by formality for friends and family to share their memories of a dear colleague, neighbor, and community member William Butler, Jr.

There’s little doubt about the legacy of kindness and care that Bill, or Billy (as he was known to friends and colleagues) leaves behind in this grieving community.

“Whether you knew him for a long time or a short time, Bill had a huge impact on every single one of us.”

“And he was so kind and just seemed like a really good person.”

And, as was once said long ago: “There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for another”.

“Talking about two people on Sunday that know what it is to sacrifice and to give their lives for all. That’s Jesus Christ, and that’s my friend Billy.”

HILLSDALE NEIGHBORS REFLECT ON WILLIAM "BILL" BUTLER, JR.'S LIFE.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook