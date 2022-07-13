Hillsdale man wins $150,000 playing the Michigan Lottery

JACKSON, Mich. — What would you do if you won the lottery? For one man in Hillsdale this question is no longer a hypothetical.

57-year-old James Scheibner has been playing the same set of numbers for years, according to the Michigan Lottery, and this time he won $150,000 because of them.

Scheibner played his numbers 6-12-20-27-32 and matched the Powerball number four on June 25 to win a $50,000 prize, and the Power Play multiplied his winnings to $150,000.

According to a statement that he gave the Michigan Lottery, he said he was shocked, and it was very exciting.

The Powerball jackpot was last won on June 29, and the current jackpot is at $66 million.

Scheibner says he plans on using his winnings to pay his bills and to invest.

