Hillsdale library is looking for a new president and director

HILLSDALE, Mich. — Hillsdale library board President Scott Cress has resigned. This comes on the heels of library board Director Bryonna Barton’s resignation.

Cress’ resignation happened prior to Thursday’s library board meeting. Vice President Karen Hill stepped into his role.

Hill said Cress resigned due to how the previous meeting went and because of his family.

Board member Jim Bowen said he was sad to see Cress go.

“I just think he was just at the end of his rope. It was affecting his health and he just didn’t feel like he could continue and be effective," Bowen said.

Board Secretary Joshua Paladino was not present at Thursday's meeting.

Paladino is the board member who circulated a proposed amendment to not allow the library to purchase materials that promote political activism among children 18 years and younger. The proposed amendment also stated that all children’s materials should be non-partisan with reference to contemporary American and international political ideologies.

He also said children’s materials should not promote, denigrate or refer to "contemporary political movements including, but not limited to, Black Lives Matter, LGBTQIA+, critical race theory and QAnon."

The library board is still working to replace the director and is taking applications for a new president.

