Hillsdale Hospital is limiting visitors as COVID cases surge

JACKSON, Mich. — Hillsdale Hospital is limiting visitors once again.

Visitors will not be allowed at any Hillsdale Hospital-owned and operated locations unless it is necessary for the patient to receive care or in “end-of-life circumstances,” according to a press release.

Here are the guidelines:

Emergency room – one adult visitor per patient during the patient's ER stay. The visitor has to stay in the patient’s room unless they are asked to move to the waiting room depending on the patient’s condition.

Medical and surgical unit – no visitors

Behavioral health unit – no visitors

Birthing center – visitors only for laboring mothers. One significant other or adult support person is allowed for the entire stay.

Outpatient surgery – One adult visitor allowed in the pre-operative area before surgery and in the recovery room after surgery. During surgery, the visitor is not allowed in the facility. A hospital employee will call the visitor when they are allowed to return.

OB/GYN clinic – one adult visitor for obstetrics appointments

All other outpatient services – no visitors

If you need to pay a bill, Hillsdale Hospital is asking the public to pay online through the patient portal at hillsdalehospital.com or over the phone at (517) 437-5222.

You can only pick up medical records by scheduling ahead of time. You can call (517) 437-5175 for that material. They records may be picked up in the main hospital lobby.

Hillsdale Hospital has more patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 than at any point since March 2020. Hillsdale County’s positivity rate is above 19 percent as of Wednesday.

“In our hospital and outpatient clinics, many of our patients have severe health conditions and may be at higher risk for COVID-19 complications. We want to protect those vulnerable individuals, as well as our hard-working team, by minimizing the total number of people in our facilities,” Hillsdale Hospital Director of Marketing and Development Rachel Lott said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook