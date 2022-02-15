Hillsdale Health Agency encourages residents to request free at-home rapid COVID test kits

HILLSDALE, Mich. — The Branch Hillsdale St. Joseph Community Health Agency is encouraging residents in their area to request a free rapid test kit from Project ACT. Each request will deliver 1 box of 5 rapid testing kits per address.

The zip codes in Hillsdale County that are eligible for this include: 49227 for Allen, 49242 for Hillsdale, 49250 for Jonesville and 49252 for Litchfield.

The zip codes are based on a formula made by the Rockefeller Foundation, based on a Social Vulnerability Index.

According to health agency officials, the social vulnerability refers to the potential negative effects on communities caused by external stresses on human health. That includes natural or human-caused disasters or disease outbreaks.

The zip codes with the highest vulnerability index were selected first.

If you are interested in requesting a test kit, visit here and enter your zip code.

“Additionally, limited supplies of adult KN95 masks are available at our agency’s offices and many local pharmacies," said Health Officer Rebecca Burns. "Children can be protected with a child’s size surgical mask covered with a multi-layered cloth mask."

The BHSJ Community Health Agency continues to offer free curbside testing in Hillsdale on Tuesdays, Fridays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Appointments for vaccination can be made here.

If you live outside of the above listed zip codes and are interested in a test kit visit here.

