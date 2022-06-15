Hillsdale County Veterans Coalition hosting first VetConnect event

HILLSDALE, Mich. — The Hillsdale County Veterans Coalition is hosting their first VetConnect Thursday at the American Legion Post 53 at 1611 Steamburg Road, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

VetConnect is meant for service members, veterans and families to "have a fun time together and receive information from community organizations about health, employment, veteran benefits and family supports," according to a news release from the Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency.

“The coalition was built to embrace, empower and enrich the lives of the military community, and to support service members as they transition to civilian life,” Coalition Chair Corey Murray said in the release. “We specifically designed the group to include all the supporting groups and agencies to assist in employment, mental health and family supports."

Approximately 27 local agencies, including the Michigan Veterans Affairs and Hillsdale County Veterans Affairs, will be there to provide information and resources.

“Transitioning to civilian life can have challenges,” Kris Dewey, outreach workgroup leader and health educator with the health agency, said. “We want to ensure all service members, veterans and families know they are not alone. There are individuals and agencies who are here to support their journey home.”

At the event, there will also be an area for children to play and connect.

