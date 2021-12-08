Hillsdale Community Schools cancelled classes Wednesday after staff found written threats

HILLSDALE COUNTY, Mich. — Schools continue to be disrupted in the wake of last week’s Oxford High School shooting with threats at Hillsdale High School and Jonesville Middle School.

Tuesday afternoon, there were two reports of safety concerns or threats at Hillsdale High School.

The first was a note found in a locker. School officials identified who wrote it and felt it was not an active threat.

Hillsdale police were already at the school when a second report was made to a staff member about a photo circulated showing "Hillsdale Is Next" written on wall tile in a bathroom stall.

That prompted Hillsdale Community Schools Superintendent Shawn Vondra to cancel classes for the entire district Wednesday.

Hillsdale Mayor Adam Stockford said he wants this to stop.

“I’d like to whoever is perpetrating the threats are held accountable and understand the significance of the things they are doing because it’s not fun and games,” he said.

A Jonesville Middle School student was taken into custody by Jonesville police after the student made a verbal threat of violence.

Jonesville police investigated the threat and found no weapon but the student was still taken into custody.

In the press release, Director Kurt Etter said it didn’t matter there was no weapon, because a charge of domestic terrorism only requires the verbalization of a threat.

“There’s a lot of different reasons a kid might do something like this, but none of them are okay,” Stockford said. “I think the majority of Hillsdalean’s want to see more protection in schools.”

It remains unclear if Hilldsale High School will hold classes on Thursday.

Last week, Jonesville police arrested a freshman girl after she made threatening statements to another student on Nov. 29 and again on Nov. 30, saying she could be planning a school shooting.

The suspect was charged with “threat of terrorism” and is currently lodged in the Hillsdale County Youth Home.

