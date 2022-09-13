Hillsdale attorney and former assistant prosecutor accused of assaulting firefighter in Florida

HILLSDALE, Mich. — A Hillsdale attorney has found himself in legal trouble after an incident out of state.

Former Hillsdale County Assistant Prosecutor Daren Wiseley is accused of assaulting a firefighter in Florida and has been charged with battery on a firefighter.

According to charging documents, emergency personnel responded to a resort last month to check on a sick person.

While on scene, Wiseley allegedly ran toward and into an emergency vehicle. He was asked to leave and did, but he is accused of returning a “short while” later.

Documents say that Wiseley then grabbed a firefighter, pushed and punched him and made verbal threats. Later, when Wiseley spoke to police, he allegedly denied any involvement with the firefighter and did not remember entering the vehicle.

He said he believed he was invited into the vehicle but did not remember going back a second time.

Officials on scene believed he may have been under the influence of either alcohol or medication, but based on documents, it is unknown if he actually was. According to the charging affidavit, Wiseley did not take a breathalyzer test.

Wiseley was placed under arrest and was transported to the Osceola County Jail. He has since been out on bond.

Wiseley has been embroiled in the Hillsdale County Republican Party infighting . He currently serves as chairman in the America First faction. Recently, a group within the Republican Party tried to remove him and others that are part of the America First faction from the committee.

We reached out to Wiseley for comment but have not heard back from him as of this publication.

According to the Osceola County Court, a pre-trial date has been set for Oct. 27 and a jury trial for Nov. 7. He has pled not guilty and will be representing himself, according to documents.

