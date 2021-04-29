Hillsdale County sheriff’s deputy shoots, kills dog and owner

JACKSON, Mich. — A Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office deputy shot and killed a dog and its owner Wednesday night, according to Michigan State Police.

The deputy was called to a home in the 6500 block of South Edon Road near Reading on a complaint of a dog at large, state police said. When the deputy went to the home, the dog bit him and he fired at the dog, killing it.

The owner, identified as 32-year-old Oscar Herrera, confronted the deputy with a knife, state police said, and the deputy shot and killed him.

Herrera was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deputy was treated at a local hospital for the dog bite injuries and has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office protocol. State police have not released his name.

Michigan State Police are investigating the shooting. Once complete, the investigation will be submitted to the Hillsdale County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

