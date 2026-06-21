High gas prices force boaters to reconsider how often they go out on water

JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. — High gas prices are forcing some fishermen to reconsider how often they take their boats out this year.

Jackson County fisherman says high gas prices may force him to cut back on boating trips this year.

Cliff Rouse, 38, says fuel costs are the highest he's seen in his life.

Local bait shops report no major impact yet, but Rouse says hunting trips could also be affected.

Cliff Rouse, 38, said he drives back and forth to work and doesn't want to do much else because of how expensive it is to get places.

Gas Prices Force Tough Choices for Michigan Boaters

Rouse spent Saturday on Gilletts Lake in Jackson County with his family, but said current prices at the pump are hurting those opportunities.

"I've been on a boat almost my whole life. I'm 38 now, it's probably the highest I've seen fuel for anything," Rouse said.

Rouse said he runs rec fuel in his boat, which costs close to the same as fuel for his truck.

"It's hard to spend that kind of money right now," Rouse said.

When asked if gas prices would affect how much he goes out this year, Rouse said that it probably would.

Local bait shops in Jackson County said they haven't seen too much of an impact.

Rouse also mentioned his love of duck hunting up north, another hobby that could be affected if gas prices don't go down.

"I don't know how much hunting I'm actually gonna do if prices stay the way they are," Rouse said.

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