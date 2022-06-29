Head-on collision in Jackson's Summit Township kills 2 people

SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are dead after a head-on collision Tuesday night in Jackson County’s Summit Township.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a Chevrolet sport utility vehicle was traveling westbound on Page Avenue near Streator Avenue when it drove into oncoming traffic striking a Jaguar passenger car traveling eastbound on Page Avenue.

The driver of the Chevy was a 56-year-old Napoleon Township man who was found dead in the vehicle. The driver of the Jaguar was a 55-year-old man from Jackson who was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they are unsure if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

