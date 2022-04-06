Grow Jackson receives $1,400 from Fox 47 Three Degree Guarantee

JACKSON, Mich. — Grow Jackson plans to use the money it received from Fox 47's Three Degree Guarantee on future farm and garden projects in the city.

Founder Jacob Inosencio, along with board members Connor Maynard and Leticia Albarran, were present today to receive the gift. All of them say they appreciate the support of their youth led local non-profit startup.

"This award from Fox 47 is going to be fantastic because this year we're getting ready to update our farm vehicle so we can continue to move equipment and food," Inosencio said. "We're also implementing another garden on the east side of the town so that's going to require more irrigation infrastructure, more landscape fabric and more soil amendments. All of those things cost money and even though we get deals from our local partners, when we start to spend money on that and we give all the food away we have it as a donation base so we don't have any income or revenue from that. So, this kind of support from Fox 47 makes that sort of programming possible."

March's Three Degree Guarantee raised $1,400 last month. It's the most money raised since the program's start.

