Grow Jackson plans food hub inside historic old prison to expand fresh food access

Jaime Lawrence is a mother of 3 trying to feed her kids fresh and healthy food — but her backyard garden only goes so far.

Neighbors like Jaime Lawrence like access to fresh and healthy food.

Grow Jackson will open River and Rail Food Hub within the walls of historic old prison.

The goal is to expand fresh food access, grow local food economy, and create community.

"We have a little garden in our yard, but it's never sufficient for everything we need," Lawrence said.

Neighbors like Lawrence may have a new option this spring. Grow Jackson founder and Executive Director Jacob Inosencio saw a need in the Jackson community.

Grow Jackson plans food hub inside historic old prison

"So where we're standing right now, we are miles from any reliable grocery store," Inosencio said.

That prompted Grow Jackson to take action. For the last two years, the organization has been planning to build and execute a food hub in the community.

"The value of a food hub is that everything we do here will be focused on local food and fresh food access," Inosencio said.

The River and Rail Food Hub will be located inside the historic walls of the old prison. Inosencio said it will focus on three things: expanding fresh food access, supporting and growing the local food economy, and creating a vibrant community hub centered on food.

"We think what that's gonna mean for the community is that people are going to reconnect with and expand their understanding of their local food system," Inosencio said.

For Lawrence, the project hits close to home.

"I think it's absolutely so valuable," Lawrence said.

Lawrence added she is looking forward to asparagus season.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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