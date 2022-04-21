Greater Jackson Habitat for Humanity awarded grant to continue building community homes

JACKSON, Mich. — The Greater Jackson Habitat for Humanity received some help for a neighborhood project.

Henry Ford Jackson Hospital gave the organization a $50,000 grant to assist in the development of the DeLand Pointe neighborhood. Greater Jackson Habitat for Humanity has been building the neighborhood in partnership with the city of Jackson and the Community Action Agency.

Each home will be owned and occupied by low- to moderate-income families who have completed the Habitat for Humanity Homebuyer Program.

The grant will help with the inflated cost of residential construction materials.

Greater Jackson Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Wendy Clow said this grant is crucial to their mission.

“The conditions of the past two years have truly highlighted the impact housing, or lack of housing, has on families in our community,” she said. “There is a very real shortage of housing units available in Jackson that low- to moderate- income people can afford.”

Henry Ford Jackson Hospital Interim CEO Emily Moorhead said the habitat plays an “essential” role in strengthening the Jackson community.

“They build and rehabilitate homes and advocate for underserved and underrepresented populations,” she said. “We know these dollars will make a difference to Jackson families and the well-being of our community as a whole.”

