Grass Lake Township man dies from injuries after motorcycle crash

JACKSON, Mich. — A 63-year-old Grass Lake Township man died over the weekend after crashing his motorcycle. It happened Saturday at 6:45 p.m.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, the man was traveling north on Mount Hope Road, near Morrissey Road in Grass Lake Township, when he left the road and hit what they describe as a “small embankment.”

The driver was thrown from his motorcycle and died from his injuries.

Investigators suspect alcohol was a factor. The driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook