Grass Lake Township man dies from injuries after motorcycle crash

Posted at 11:44 AM, Jul 25, 2022
JACKSON, Mich. — A 63-year-old Grass Lake Township man died over the weekend after crashing his motorcycle. It happened Saturday at 6:45 p.m.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, the man was traveling north on Mount Hope Road, near Morrissey Road in Grass Lake Township, when he left the road and hit what they describe as a “small embankment.”

The driver was thrown from his motorcycle and died from his injuries.

Investigators suspect alcohol was a factor. The driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

