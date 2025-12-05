Grass Lake Festival of Lights and JAX 60 Bowling Alley offer low cost family fun indoor during cold weather

The Village of Grass Lake will host its annual Festival of Lights and Cookie Tour on Saturday, offering families a full day of holiday festivities that begin with a free breakfast with Santa.

Event includes food and toy drive to support local families during holidays

The celebration kicks off from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Grass Lake Area Fire Department, where families can enjoy breakfast while meeting Santa. The event will also collect non-perishable food items and toys to support local families during the holiday season.

"It's a great day for the town to come together, and the excitement to build, and for everybody to bring their Holly jolly spirit, and get ready to kick off the Christmas time," Heath said.

For those looking for weekend activities in Jackson, JAX 60 Bowling Alley offers a special Sunday discount that provides an affordable option for families and friends.

"It's a great time to come out with family and friends because during the 12:00 and 2:00 timeframe on Sundays, anytime you come in between 12:00 and 2:00, you'll get two full hours including shoes for $12 per person," General Manager, Robb Collier said.

The bowling alley promotion reflects a broader community spirit during the holiday season.

"We all need to be close nowadays. There's so much other negativity, come and be positive here," Collier said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

