Gilbert Chocolates celebrates 126th Valentine's Day with chocolate-covered strawberry tradition

Gilbert Chocolates in Jackson is marking its 126th Valentine's Day this year, continuing a sweet tradition that has made it a beloved local institution.

The shop goes through 8,000 to 10,000 strawberries during Valentine's week for their specialty chocolate-covered treats.

Both locations see heavy customer traffic with many making annual Valentine's visits a tradition.

Brian Krichbaum, who has run Gilbert Chocolates with his wife Sally for over 12 years, says the shop belongs to the community. "It's owned by the people of Jackson. We just run it," Krichbaum said.

The couple's specialty for the holiday is chocolate-covered strawberries, a treat that draws customers from across the area.

"We do it this time of year because this is when strawberries are coming on in the South, so we can get nice strawberries again," Sally Krichbaum said.

Brian Krichbaum believes the combination is irresistible. "It's chocolate and it's strawberries. Where can you go wrong?" he said.

The Gilbert team begins preparation hours before opening, working to get fresh treats ready for eager customers. The shop goes through 8,000 to 10,000 strawberries during the week leading up to Valentine's Day alone.

The preparation pays off when doors open. Mike Norris, the first customer of the day, described his early arrival strategy as "smart" to beat the rush.

Both the downtown location and Jackson Crossing Mall location see steady streams of customers throughout the day.

Regular customer Tina Maloney makes visiting Gilbert Chocolates an annual Valentine's tradition. "Today my valentines are my sweetheart, Mark, my husband for over 30 years. And also, my daughter will be joining me for this weekend," Maloney said.

As long as Gilbert Chocolates remains in the neighborhood, it will continue to be part of Jackson's Valentine's Day celebrations.

