Gas prices drop below $3 for first time in 4 years as record holiday travel expected

Gas prices have fallen below $3 per gallon nationally for the first time since December 2020, providing relief for drivers as AAA projects record-breaking holiday travel numbers.

Gas prices dropped below $3/gallon for the first time in 4 years

AAA projects record 120 million Americans will travel during holidays, 90% by car

Lower fuel costs encourage more road trips and boost local tourism

Gracie Beld, a 19-year-old college student at Spring Arbor University, said the lower prices directly impact how often she can visit her family in Grand Rapids.

"Like trying to pay for tuition, I really appreciate the low prices. So, I'm excited to go home today and glad I'm not gonna have to pay as much to fill up my tank," Beld said.

Gas Prices Drop Below $3: Perfect Timing for Record Holiday Travel

AAA is projecting more than 120 million Americans will travel at least 50 miles from home between December 20 and January 1, setting a new record. Nearly 90% of those travelers plan to drive to their destinations.

"I think this is the lowest gas prices since I've had my license," Beld said.

The timing of lower fuel costs coincides with the peak travel season, potentially encouraging more people to take road trips during the holidays.

Rachel Buchanan, vice president of marketing and communications with Experience Jackson, said the reduced gas prices could boost local tourism and hospitality businesses.

"With Jackson being at the crossroads of southern Michigan, of course gas prices make a big impact. I'm more likely to jump in the car with my family when I see those prices going down," Buchanan said.

She expects the lower prices to increase hotel stays and restaurant visits as more people choose to drive for holiday travel.

"I think that if people are on the road more, they're more likely to wear themselves out. They're more likely to need a place to stay overnight that's comfortable and clean when they're out doing those road trips and making those holiday visits," Buchanan said.

For Beld, the affordable gas prices make spontaneous trips home more feasible throughout the year.

"I definitely do notice and I feel a difference. I'm like more willing to go home for a weekend, even if it's just a couple of days, if the gas prices are lower," Beld said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

How to download FOX 47 News on your Roku device

You can also see the latest news from across our mid-Michigan neighborhoods by liking us on Facebook or following us on X.