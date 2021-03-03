Frida Kahlo exhibit free this Saturday at Ella Sharp Museum

JACKSON, Mich — Jackson’s Ella Sharp Museum is offering free admission on “Frida Free Days” this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Frida Kahlo (1907-1954) was a world renowned artist known for her passion to show people where she was from.

Elijah Zech

“She took inspiration from particularly areas of Mexico that she lived in,” said Ella Sharp museum Executive Director Diane Gutenkauf. “She often wore traditional clothing or was inspired by food stuffs that came from Mexico and highlighted that in her work. So, you’ll see some of that in the exhibit.”

Guests who come to the exhibit will see iconic photographs of her home and garden, some reproductions of her paintings, a dress from Oaxaca where she made many of her dresses, and collections from Diego Rivera as well.

Elijah Zech

“They create this kind of condensed reproductive style of exhibit that tours nationally and we were fortunate enough to have it come to Jackson," said Ella Sharp museum curator Rachel Veramay.

The exhibit will be on display until March 16.

To read more on the Frida Kahlo exhibit at Ella Sharp Museum click here

Want to see more local news ? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook