Free Museum Day returns this weekend with activities, tours and some prizes

JACKSON, Mich. — Experience Jackson is bringing back free museum day over Mother’s Day weekend with eleven different participating locations.
It’s happening Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Some of the museums will have child friendly activities, historical demonstrations and guided tours.
Each museum will offer an on-site prize drawing.
Experience Jackson says you can download their free app prior to attending and follow along with an app challenge for a chance to win.
The Jackson District Library will provide Wi-Fi hotspots on museum day.
Click here for a list of participants.
