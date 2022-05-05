Watch
Free Museum Day returns this weekend with activities, tours and some prizes

Posted at 6:52 PM, May 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-05 18:52:00-04

JACKSON, Mich. — Experience Jackson is bringing back free museum day over Mother’s Day weekend with eleven different participating locations.

It’s happening Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Some of the museums will have child friendly activities, historical demonstrations and guided tours.

Each museum will offer an on-site prize drawing.

Experience Jackson says you can download their free app prior to attending and follow along with an app challenge for a chance to win.

The Jackson District Library will provide Wi-Fi hotspots on museum day.

Click here for a list of participants.

