Free Museum Day returns this weekend with activities, tours and some prizes

JACKSON, Mich. — Experience Jackson is bringing back free museum day over Mother’s Day weekend with eleven different participating locations.

It’s happening Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Some of the museums will have child friendly activities, historical demonstrations and guided tours.

Each museum will offer an on-site prize drawing.

Experience Jackson says you can download their free app prior to attending and follow along with an app challenge for a chance to win.

The Jackson District Library will provide Wi-Fi hotspots on museum day.

Click here for a list of participants.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook