Four people shot in Jackson neighborhood; witness describes terrifying moments

JACKSON, Mich — A Jackson man happened to look outside of his door as a shooting occurred that sent a handful of people to a hospital over the weekend, including one critically.



Four people were shot Saturday afternoon during what police say started as a fight on West Biddle Street.

A 25-year-old woman remains in critical condition with a gunshot wound to her pelvis.

Community advocates say witness intimidation is hampering investigations into Jackson's gun violence.

WATCH: WITNESS DESCRIBES SATURDAY'S MASS SHOOTING IN JACKSON THAT LEFT FOUR INJURED

Witness describes Saturday's mass shooting in Jackson that left four injured

The gunfire fractured a quiet Saturday afternoon on the 300 block of West Biddle Street during what Jackson Police say began as an argument that quickly escalated.

A neighbor who witnessed the shooting unfold right outside his front door described the terrifying moments as cars arrived from multiple directions and the situation turned violent.

"I mean, it all started with a bunch of people arguing and, you know, cars came in from everywhere and it started in physical altercation and then somebody pulled out a gun and started shooting," the neighbor told FOX 47 News on Monday.

WATCH: JACKSON POLICE ARE INVESTIGATING THE SHOOTING DEATH OF 17-YEAR-OLD

Jackson Police are investigating the shooting death of 17-year-old

The man, who asked to remain anonymous, was inside with his young daughters when the violence erupted. His immediate concern wasn't the chaos outside, it was getting his children to safety.

"I was more concerned with actually getting my daughters upstairs because they were sitting right in the living room about 30 feet away from the person that opened fire," he said.

According to Jackson Police Chief Christopher A. Simpson, four victims were injured in the shooting. Three were treated on scene and transported to Henry Ford Jackson Hospital by Jackson Community Ambulances, while one victim drove themselves to the hospital.

The victims include a 21-year-old Jackson man who suffered two gunshot wounds to his chest and one to his arm. A 28-year-old Jackson man was shot in the face and arm. Both men are in stable condition.

Two women were also injured. A 25-year-old Jackson woman suffered a gunshot wound to her pelvis area and remains in critical condition requiring surgery. A 23-year-old Jackson woman was shot in the arm and is in stable condition.

For the neighbor with grade school-aged daughters, Saturday's violence validated his worst fears about his neighborhood.

"It just kind of reconfirms why I don't let my kids play out front," he said. "I wish I had something more positive to say, but [the] town's not what it used to be."

The shooting has drawn attention from community advocates working to address Jackson's gun violence problem. Dena Morgan, co-founder of Stop the Violence Jackson, says the incident highlights deeper issues plaguing the community.

"I know there's more than 40 unsolved murders in the city of Jackson, and that's a big concern, so retaliation is a major concern," Morgan said.

Morgan, who started her organization after losing her own son to gun violence, says witness intimidation is hampering efforts to solve cases and break the cycle of retaliation.

"I know a lot of people have reached out to me because, you know, they have information, but they're afraid to share it because they don't feel that they are going to be protected," she explained.

The investigation into Saturday's shooting remains ongoing. Jackson Police detectives are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Mike Klimmer at 517-768-8752 or mklimmer@cityofjackson.org.

Morgan's organization, Stop the Violence Jackson, can be reached at 517-240-3511 for those seeking community support or wanting to get involved in violence prevention efforts.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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