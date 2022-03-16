Former staff allege history of bullying and harassment by Jackson superintendent

JACKSON, Mich. — The Jackson Public Schools Board of Education took in an earful Tuesday night from former staff members alleging bullying and harassment by Superintendent Jeff Beal.

The outcry stems in part from a January meeting where a conversation between Trustee Kesha Hamilton and Superintendent Jeff Beal happened during closed session and later prompted an investigation after Hamilton alleged she was harassed.

Hamilton has wanted Beal’s goals to be more measurable and had also spoke with a state board of education attorney to see if his annual raises were fiscally responsible.

The conversation seems to be the tipping point for former staff members and some residents.

Joanna Perkin is a former teacher in the district who filed a lawsuit claiming the school she was moved to in 2017 allowed students to be violent without accountability. The court ruled in favor of the district citing lack of evidence. But, Perkin filed a whistleblower complaint, alleging abuse and harassment from Beal was met with no repercussions.

Joe Gebhardt, WSYM, 2022 Joanna Perkin addressing Jackson School Board



“The board’s intent is to be the boss and hold accountable the superintendent but what has happened is an inversion has taken place,” Perkin said. “So, he has become the boss and the overseer of the board and they just kind of play footsies and bow down to him instead of the intention of the board which is to hold him accountable. That hasn’t taken place thus far in quite a few years.”

Retired teacher and former President of the Jackson Education Association Amy Gish said she had experienced abuse and harassment from Beal in the past.

“He bullies, he threatens, he harasses,” she said. “I would ask the state to come in and investigate because this is all women. As somebody who was the former union president I have seen men and women go into the superintendent’s office. Men got a slap on the back of the hand. Women didn’t get that. I can testify to that.”

Joe Gebhardt, WSYM, 2022 Amy Gish addressing Jackson School Board



Board President Angela Mitchell said they always welcome the community to speak with concerns in this open forum.

“The board hears the comments,” she said. “Due to this type of forum not all of the history and information was revealed regarding these former employees.”

Something that Beal echoed.

“When you look at the comments made by Amy Gish or by Joanna Perkin, these are not things that we haven’t heard or dealt with or addressed before,” Beal said. “They left the district, they sued the district and they lost. It was dismissed and it was dismissed on appeal so it’s not surprising.”

Former Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources Nicole Johnson, who was laid off by the district, said Beal fosters a hostile work environment but nothing has been done about it.

Joe Gebhardt, WSYM, 2022 Nicole Johnson addressing Jackson school board over bullying allegations

“Board President Angela Mitchell and then-Vice President Erin White were emailed the attached three page write up Jeff Beal issued me as evidence that the board has had ample opportunity to address his behavior, but instead has elected to provide him with a $60,000 pay raise for additional duties of leading human resources,” she said. “This eliminates any and all checks and balances no doubt bolstering his brazen attitude towards anyone not willing to blindly follow his lead.”

Now, some people in the community are calling for board members to step down.

“You all were chosen,” Jackson resident Daveda Quinn said. “You went out and you campaign and you ask this community to vote you to these seats and the things you are doing in these seats, you need to be recalled. This year’s election of whoever is up, you shouldn’t even run again.”

Joe Gebhardt, WSYM, 2022 Jackson school board listening to public comment

Beal feels as though Hamilton purposefully brought others to the meeting to attack his character and it spilled over into social media prior to the meeting.

“It doesn’t take a lot of time to understand that Kesha Hamilton got on the board with the intention of getting rid of me and you see her turn up people,” he said.

Hamilton says she is looking forward to the outcome of the investigation.

“What I hope comes out of it is that I won’t ever be placed in a situation where I feel unsafe but if it’s happening to me as a board member, from my employees, I’m only wondering if, and can imagine how, it might be happening to individuals who are not his employer and who are not elected to serve as his boss,” she said. “I’m hopeful that this behavior that I experience will never have been with anyone else.”

The board agreed to a contract with a third-party to investigate what happened in the January meeting. Beal says he is excited for the outcome and looking forward to putting that to bed.

