Former Michigan Theatre board member speaks out after director's January dismissal

A former Michigan Theatre board member is speaking out after the board dismissed longtime director Steve Tucker in January — and she herself has since been removed from the board.

Hattie Oliver, who served on the Michigan Theatre board, said she opposed Tucker's dismissal but was outvoted by other board members. Tucker had served as director of the Michigan Theatre for nearly 15 years.

"Under Steve's leadership, the theatre was going fine. The people were happy and I think there were very positive events," Oliver said.

Oliver, who declined to appear on camera, also raised concerns that the controversy surrounding Tucker's dismissal is having a financial impact on the theatre, with donors holding their pledges and events moving to other venues.

"I said at a meeting 'we should have something prepared', but obviously, there was nothing prepared. And to date, I don't see anything being prepared to carry the theatre in a positive direction," Oliver said.

"I don't know why they don't see that they're making a mistake, but obviously, they do not," Oliver said.

This week, Oliver herself was dismissed from the theatre board.

I reached out to the interim director of the Michigan Theatre on Thursday, but did not receive a response. I also reached out to Tucker for comment, but he declined to be interviewed.

Tony Hollow, director of Big Brothers Big Sisters, said he has not moved his organization's events to another venue and believes the community's support for the theatre extends beyond its leadership.

"Our community is bigger than that, and Michigan Theatre and Big Brothers are huge parts of the Jackson community. And we have to keep our mind laser focused on that... not all the other stuff that goes with it," Hollow said.

