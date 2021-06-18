Former Jackson Catholic school teacher pleads guilty to four counts of criminal sexual conduct

JACKSON, Mich. — Former St. John Catholic School teacher Joseph (Josef) Comperchio is going to prison. Comperchio pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. The charges come from his time as a drama and music teacher at St. John Catholic School in the 1970s.

According to a press release from the Michigan Attorney General’s office these charges are the harshest prison sentence in the AG’s ongoing clergy abuse investigation.

He will serve at least 10 years in prison and will have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life. He could serve up to 20 years in prison and will be subject to lifetime electronic monitoring. Comperchio will be sentenced on Aug. 4 at 10 a.m.

Comperchio, 66, of Fort Myers, Florida was originally charged in September 2020 for sexually abusing two children between the ages of 9 and 11 from 1974 to 1977. The following month the AG’s office brought forth five new counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Four of the five victims were under 13 years old while the fifth was “physically helpless” according to the Attorney General’s office.

Comperchio was arrested in Fort Myers on Sept. 14. He was returned to Michigan on Oct. 1.

