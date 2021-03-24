Former Blackman-Leoni Township public safety officer David Lubahn pleads guilty

BLACKMAN TOWNSHIP, Mich — Former Blackman-Leoni Twp Public Safety Officer David Lubahn has pleaded guilty to lying to a peace officer.

Lubahn, 52, was charged with perjury and misconduct in September. He was the officer who conducted an investigation into a 2019 shooting at the Comfort Inn and Suites on Shirley Drive in Blackman Township.

Once there, Lubahn discovered a gun safe and a key to open it. Without authorization, he opened the safe and found a gun. Then he re-locked the safe and presented the court with an affidavit for a search warrant that didn't disclose that he'd already opened the safe. He also made false statements in his police report.

As part of the plea agreement, Lubahn will forfeit his law enforcement license. He will be unable to service as a police officer in the state of Michigan. Sentencing is scheduled for May 4.

Want to see more local news ? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook