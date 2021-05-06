Former Blackman-Leoni Township officer sentenced in public integrity case

JACKSON, Mich. — A former officer from Blackman-Leoni Township was sentenced Wednesday after admitting he lied about his actions when responding to a call.

Back in October of 2019 former officer David Lubahn responded to reports of shots fired at the Comfort Inn on Shirley Drive.

Prosecutors say Lubahn illegally opened up a safe in a guest’s room before he got a search warrant.

Erica Murphy, WSYM Former officer loses ability to serve as a police officer as part of sentence

Lubahn was caught in a lie when investigators looked at his body cam footage and found that he opened the safe before the warrant was obtained.

He also faced multiple charges for providing misleading statements on documents and to investigators.

Last month, Lubahn pleaded guilty to lying in connection with the search and seizure.

The former officer was sentenced to 12 months of probation along with 100 hours of community service.

The case caught the eye of Michigan’s top attorney Dana Nessel, who said in part in a statement: "Those who wear a badge carry the burden of protecting the public as well as the burden of everything the badge is supposed to represent."

The sentence has also caught the eye of at least one community activist who says the sentence is too light.

“This is an outrage to us from two points of view. This is an officer who simply happened to get caught. But this is a regular occurrence in our lives. We regularly are lied on by officers and information is fabricated about us," said Hakim Nathaniel Crampton.

One of the consequences of Lubahn’s actions includes forfeiting his law enforcement license.

This means the 52-year-old will never be allowed to work as a police officer in Michigan ever again

