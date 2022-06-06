Food, live music returns to downtown Jackson with Food Truck Tuesday

JACKSON, Mich. — If you’re looking for a bite to eat on your lunch break, Food Truck Tuesday is back running from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Horace Blackman Park in downtown Jackson.

Joe Gebhardt

Multiple food trucks will be on-site including Tiki Sam’s Pizza, Junkyard Dog, Nom Nom Ninja and Simply Spanish.

Local musicians will be performing as well.

Food Truck Tuesday will run every other Tuesday at Horace Blackman Park through Aug. 16.

