Five blocks of a busy Jackson road closing

JACKSON, Mich — Some of our Jackson neighbors may have to plan a different way to work on Tuesday as the city says it is closing a busy street for an urgent water main repair.

Clinton road will be closed from Lansing Avenue to Monroe Street, and nearly two dozen homes may have low water pressure or no water during the repair.

This five block stretch of Clinton Road will be closed to all through traffic and a detour will be posted advising neighbors to use Lansing Avenue and Monroe Street to get around the work area.

Repairs are expected to begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and conclude in the late afternoon that same day.

