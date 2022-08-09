Fiske Fries, Hank Williams and rides, Jackson County Fair is back for its 168th year

JACKSON, Mich. — Food, rides, animals and entertainment. The Jackson County Fair is back at Keeley Park.

Now in its 168th year, fair goers will be able to enjoy the usual things like, “lemonade, french fries and Mary’s elephant ears!” Bethany Jones and Stacy Hughes said.

Hank Williams, Jr. along with special guest Granger Smith will be performing Tuesday. Other events throughout the week are a monster truck show on Wednesday, the Twisted P Rodeo on Friday and, on Saturday, a demolition derby.

If you’re interested in going but haven’t gotten tickets for them yet, Executive Director Denise Owens said to go online .

On Tuesday, the fair is hosting $2 Tuesday where everything is $2 including admission, food specials, vendor specials and rides. This year the fair has 30 rides.

“Including two new rides imported from Europe. We’ve got a new flying jumbo ride. It’s an excellent ride for the kids and the family, and we have a new little teacup ride. That’s more for the little kids,” North American Midway Vice President Blake Houston said.

Wednesday is pay-one-price day for everyone, while Thursday and Friday veterans have a pay-one-price day. On Saturday, children ages 10 and younger are free.

“We have two really fun acts besides the free stage,” Owens said. “We got a kid celebration, which is back by the birthing barn which is a great family interactive entertainment. And, then we have a strolling ostrich. It’s not real. It’s a big, giant strolling puppet, but it’s tremendous. Come check it out. We’ve never had either one of those before.”

If you’re worried about the weather, the fairgrounds have been trying to make adjustments to shelter you better from it.

“The grounds are expanding with regards to shade. We’ve got a beautiful layout that we started a couple years ago. It’s really coming to fruition,” Owens said. “The flowers are beautiful. We really are next to none when it comes to the beautiful grounds.”

The fair runs through Saturday. Denise Owens estimates roughly 180,000 people will be at the fair throughout the week.

